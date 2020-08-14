Brookhaven City Council has approved a new project manager for the construction of the public safety building near the trailhead for the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

Jacobs Engineering Group will now head the project, according to a resolution passed by the council during an Aug. 11 meeting. Jacobs replaces Lowes Engineers, which is the firm that the city contracts as its Public Works Department and was the previous project manager appointed in July 2019.

Jacobs Engineering will oversee the construction of the public safety building, a $15 million project that will double as a public safety headquarters and municipal court. The new building will be located at 1793 Briarwood Road between the Northeast Plaza mall and North Fork Peachtree Creek.

City spokesperson Burke Brennan said the city changed project managers because the public works building is a “complex project and we need some additional technical help.” The Public Works Department will focus on upcoming intersection projects, such as a new roundabout at Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road, which will soon start construction, Brennan said.

Construction on the two-story building, which will include public restrooms and meeting spaces and overlook the greenway, started in September 2019.

The city already has a five-year, $1.22 million contract with Jacobs Engineering, which started in summer 2019, to oversee construction on its park bond projects. The $40 million park bond projects were approved in a 2018 referendum to update Ashford, Blackburn, Briarwood, Lynwood and Murphey Candler parks.

The public safety building contract will be a task order under the park bond contract, according to a city memo.

Jacobs Engineering will work 25 per week at $138 per hour to complete the project, which is slated to be done by the end of 2021, according to a letter sent to the city from Jacobs Engineering.