The Fulton County Library System is adding Buckhead’s branches to its curbside service and expanding the pick-up hours systemwide.

All library branches remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But on July 1, the system began offering pick-up of materials on hold and drop-off on a limited weekday schedule. Starting Aug. 17, those services will be available Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Six additional branches will begin offering the services that day, including the Buckhead Library at 269 Buckhead Ave. and the Northside Library at 3295 Northside Parkway. Those branches just finished renovations. The Sandy Springs Library at 395 Mount Vernon Highway NE already offers the service.

Patrons picking up held materials have to bring library or photo IDs and follow some social distancing precautions. Walk-up patrons will use designated tables in front of the libraries, display their card or ID, and receive their materials. Drive-up patrons will use designated parking spaces, display their card or ID through the closed vehicle window, and open the trunk or back seat to allow library staff to place materials inside.

Materials can be returned in book drops at every branch. All items returned to the library will be placed in quarantine and will not be checked out to any library patron for a minimum of 24 hours

All items picked up will be checked out for a period of 14 days for new books and materials, seven days for DVDs, and 28 days for all other materials. Residents are asked not to donate books at this time.

For more information, see the library system website here.