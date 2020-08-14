The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

Aug. 21, 9 p.m., through Aug. 24, 5 a.m., eastbound between Barfield Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Aug. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Aug. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Aug. 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Spalding Drive, two right lanes.

Aug. 19 and 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

Aug. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

Aug. 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Aug. 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road, two right lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Aug. 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive northbound closed.

Aug. 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Aug. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Aug. 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, four right lanes.

Aug. 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Long Island Drive, one left lane.

Aug. 17-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Aug. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Lake Forrest Drive and Long Island Drive, one left lane.

Aug. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, three right lanes.

Mount Vernon Highway closures

Aug. 20-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Aug 17-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Aug. 17-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Roswell Road ramp closures

Aug. 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Roswell Road lane closures

Aug. 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Allen Road and I-285, one left lane.

Other traffic changes

On Aug. 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Aug. 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound between Northridge Drive and Mount Vernon Highway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.