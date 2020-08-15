The Upscale Thrift store at the Community Assistance Center (CAC) in Sandy Springs will reopen the week of Aug. 17 for shoppers and donations.

Shoppers can search for bargains on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the thrift store at 8607 Roswell Road. Upscale Thrift sells new, gently worn, and designer clothing, plus some home goods and furniture.

Donations for the market can be made on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the same hours, the CAC newsletter said.

The thrift store will maintain public health safety measures that the CAC said exceed Centers for Disease Control recommendations. Everyone must wear masks and maintain social distancing of 6 feet. The CAC will limit the number of people allowed at any one time. Temperature checks will be made and regular sanitization is part of the routine.

The health guidelines can be read online. Other updates are posted on the CAC website and on its Facebook page.

At Upscale Thrift, both front door greeters and cashiers are needed. Volunteers who can help interview clients on financial assistance also are needed.

Visit the CAC website to learn more about volunteer positions and to sign up.