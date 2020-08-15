St. Martin’s Episcopal School hosted a socially distanced eighth-grade graduation ceremony on July 30.

Students wore masks along with their dark blue graduation robes and sat in spaced folding chairs at the schools’ gym, according to a press release about the graduation.

Students listened to speakers, including Head of the School Luis Ottley, and received their middle school diplomas.

Speakers said that the 2020 graduates “may be more prepared than any class before them for high school and beyond,” because of the COVID-19 challenges they faced during the last couple months of their school year, according to the press release.

The school also celebrated the graduating eighth-grade students with a car parade on May 21, which included live music and faculty and staff members cheering along the parade route.

St. Martin’s is a private pre-K to eighth-grade school located at 3110 Ashford-Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven. It reopened for in-person classes on Aug. 13 for elementary school students and Aug. 14 for early childhood and middle school students.

The school released COVID-19 reopening guidelines on July 16, which include daily health screening for students entering the building, increased sanitation of the facility and social-distancing measures. The school also has a virtual learning plan if public health guidelines require the campus to close.