An arts foundation is being created to honor Judith Schonbak, the late arts writer for the Reporter and other outlets, and to support “historically marginalized communities and artists.”

Schonbak died on Aug. 2. Her daughter McKenzie Wren is organizing the fund, with C4 Atlanta, a nonprofit that provides business services to the arts community, acting as the fiscal agent accepting initial donations.

“We are setting up the Judith Schonbak memorial arts fund to expand arts access and support to historically marginalized communities and artists,” Wren wrote in an email announcing the effort. She said Schonbak had always wanted to create such a fund, and that doing is in “honor of the work she did to expand and educate about the arts.”

“I didn’t know Judith personally but C4 has a close relationship with McKenzie,” said C4 Atlanta Executive Director Jessyca Holland. “My heart is heavy for McKenzie as she mourns the passing of her mother. This fund continues the legacy of her mother’s contributions to art and provides comfort in a time that is very challenging for artists.”

Donations to the arts foundation can be made on the C4 website at c4atlanta.org/pay. Under the “I am making a payment for” list, donors can choose “Other” and write in “Judith Schonbak fund.”