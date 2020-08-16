David Sheff, author of “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction,” will hold a free, virtual question-and-answer session through a Dunwoody organization Aug. 20.

The event will be at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Helping Atlantans Manage Substance Abuse, which is a program of the Jewish Family & Career Services, located on 4549 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody.

Anyone is welcome to join the event, according to the press release. People can register here.

“The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated addiction issues, and families are feeling the negative effects more than ever,” the press release reads. “HAMSA, a unique program offering addiction and recovery support through a Jewish lens, recognizes that support for these families is crucial.”

Sheff’s memoir is a New York Times bestseller that was adapted into a 2018 film starring Steve Carrell and Timothee Chalamet. The book describes how his family dealt with his son’s meth addiction, according to its synopsis on Google Books.

Sheff is an advocate for addiction prevention and treatment and has dedicated years to investigating drug problems in the U.S., according to the press release.

Sheff also wrote “Clean: Overcoming Addiction and Ending America’s Greatest Tragedy” and “The Buddhist on Death Row.”

People can pay $180 to join a private question-and-answer session with Sheff from 8:30-9 p.m. or $360 to join the private session and buy an autographed book set from the author.

HAMSA offers recovery support and tools for people and families recovering from addiction. JF&CS is a Jewish community center that offers programs and resources to the Atlanta community, such as counseling and career services.