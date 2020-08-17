On the first day of virtual learning, the DeKalb County School District had a morning of technical problems.

The district posted on Facebook around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 that its authentication proxy server, which allows students and teachers to log into their accounts, was “experiencing issues.”

The problem was fixed at 10:07 a.m., the district said in an emailed statement.

“Our technology team worked quickly to identify the root of the problem and take corrective action,” the district said in the statement. “We believe this discovery will help minimize potential future disruption.”

About 200 comments on the Facebook post about the issues were mixed among parents who had no problems, those who had a few glitches, and those who couldn’t get their students logged on at all.

The district said it built in two-and-a-half days to do technology testing before the start of the school year.

Laura Hansen, who has an eighth-grade student at Peachtree Charter Middle School and a 10th-grade student at Dunwoody High School, said there were a few glitches in the morning for her children, but they were resolved quickly.

“We got through it, and I was pretty impressed,” Hansen said.

Hansen said she had been very nervous leading up to the start of the fall semester and felt relieved there weren’t any major issues for her children.

“I’m not technological, and my husband’s even worse than I am,” Hansen said. “And we were able to figure it out and log on to everything.”

The district recommended parents and students go to its virtual learning support webpage for technology help or the website for resources and support.

The district said there were also problems with school registration because of “a problem with one of the address fields in the application,” which was found on Sunday evening.

“We have a team correcting the addresses,” the district said in a statement. “The flagged applications will be moved to the local school queues for processing by registrars.”

The district delayed the start of the 2020-2021 school year by two weeks during a July DeKalb County Board of Education meeting, where Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris also made the announcement classes would start virtual because of the “substantial spread” of COVID-19.

The district will re-evaluate the spread of COVID-19 at the next board meeting in September and decide whether to continue virtual learning or move to an in-person or hybrid model.