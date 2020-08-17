Sandy Springs plans to spend a little more than $11 million to buy a 12.5-acre property on Morgan Falls Road to house its Police Department and Municipal Court.

The City Council is expected to vote on the plan during its Aug. 18 meeting to buy the property at 620 Morgan Falls Road to relocate the court and police out of leased space at 7840 Roswell Road, where both have been since 2011.

“Eventually, the building will need renovation and site work to finalize the public safety campus,” Andrea Surratt, city manager and general manager of the city’s Public Facilities Authority (PFA), wrote in her report to the PFA.

The City Council members, acting as the PFA, must first approve the purchase. Then in their role as City Council, they will again vote on the proposal.

The council picked a public safety facility as one of its top 10 priorities for the year during a retreat on Jan. 24. During work on the fiscal year 2021 budget, the council kept open an option to fund a site if the economic downturn caused by the pandemic allowed it.

The office park at 7840 Roswell Road where the police and court is now housed also was City Hall for many years until the opening of the City Springs civic center in 2018.