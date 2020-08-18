The 291-unit Adley City Springs Apartments has opened 6075 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, just north of the Hammond Drive intersection.

The apartment complex offers leases for studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments. Monthly rent starts at $1,564 for a 634-square-foot studio unit and rises to $2,424 for a two-bedroom, two-bath unit with an office, according to its website.

The property offers in-person, contact-free tours by appointment and video tours online. Amenities include a rooftop saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen and golf simulator lounge, along with a two-story fitness center.

Construction on the apartment complex, which replaces an office tower and a post office, began in 2017. The project was approved by the City Council in 2015 at 291 units rather than the requested 324 amid concerns about traffic and density, causing a change of developers that temporarily stalled construction.