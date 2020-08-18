The Buckhead Rotary Club is offering $75,000 in grants over the next three years for programming in local parks.

The charitable club will offer a total of $25,000 per year “to support programming and community engagement activities in public and private Buckhead parks,” according to a press release. The funding is in the form of a reimbursement and requires an application process.

Club President Mark Johnson made the “Buckhead Parks Initiative” grants his “signature project,” a Rotary tradition of a presidential three-year project helping the community while providing volunteer opportunities for members. The Rotarian volunteer aspect will be part of the application process. Grant winners will be expected to make at least one presentation about the work at a club meeting.

“There currently are more than 50 parks of all sizes in Buckhead,” said Johnson in a press release. “The city of Atlanta isn’t able to support all of Buckhead parks needs. As a result, it falls to local communities and residents to take an active role supporting community parks for ongoing maintenance, events programming, parks enhancements and general ‘TLC’ for the parks.”

For more information and an application, see the club’s website here.