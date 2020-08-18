I’m just asking… When did public health become an educational decision?

Governor Kemp keeps punting the ball on masks. “We’ve given the responsibility to the schools, to the local superintendents,” Kemp said in a recent press conference, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Like most things in education, I’m a firm believer that the local governments know their schools better than the state government does.”

But the decision to mandate masks in schools is not an education decision; it is a public health decision. For decades, Georgia has taken a stance on public health by requiring (with minor exceptions) children headed to daycare, primary or high school, or college to receive certain vaccinations before they can attend any public institution.

Governor Kemp, if our government wisely continues to require immunizations and vaccinations to protect our students and educational environments, shouldn’t we be taking the basic step of requiring masks to protect all students and staff today?

… I’m just asking.

Doug Diamond

Sandy Springs

