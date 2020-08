Firefighters battled a blaze at a Buckhead apartment complex next to the Lindbergh Center MARTA Station on the afternoon of Aug. 19.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said around 1 p.m. that it had called a two-alarm response for the blaze at 517 Main St. within the Avana on Main apartments. The fire was burning “throughout the attic” of the four-story building, AFRD said.