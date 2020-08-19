A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs Aug. 19, police say.

Officers found the victim dead around 2:42 a.m. on Ga. 400 northbound in the area of Spalding Drive, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of family.

Based on witness statements and evidence, SSPD is seeking the driver of a 2006 or 2007 Honda Civic, color unknown, with severe front-end damage and a missing passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information can contact SSPD at SGilmore@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-6915.