The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 295 new COVID-19 diagnoses between Aug. 17 and Aug. 19 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The number of cases increased in all of the main local ZIP codes. The 14-day trend declined in both cities and in all local ZIP codes.

As of Aug. 19, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 9,765 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 9,516 on Aug. 17. Sandy Springs had 1,979 diagnoses, up from 1,933.

Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 42.9% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained third with 8.7% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was down by 44.9% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was down by 45.2%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 830 cases and their home city was unknown in 2,659 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of Aug. 19 was 22,742, up from 22,074 on Aug. 17. Of those, 480 are reported as having died. About 8.9% of patients were hospitalized and about 2.1% died. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 7.6% of diagnoses and 44.4% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the Aug. 17 and Aug. 19 reports were as follows. The percentage change in the 14-day trend declined in all of the ZIP codes.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 624 (up from 613)

30326: Total: 184 (up from 181)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 643 (up from 630)

30350: Total: 451 (up from 435 )

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 400 (up from 396)

30342: Total: 993 (up from 969)