A suspect is in custody in the Aug. 19 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs, police say.

Hugo Rodriguez-Perez, 34, was arrested at a residence in Douglasville, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. He faces charges of first-degree felony vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run, according to SSPD.

The pedestrian has not been publicly identified by SSPD pending notification of family. The pedestrian was killed around 2:42 a.m. on Ga. 400 northbound near Spalding Drive, according to SSPD.

Anyone with information about the case can contact SSPD at SGilmore@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-6915.