A driver allegedly hit a Dunwoody police vehicle as an officer was stopped on the shoulder of I-285 East.

The crash happened near North Peachtree Road at 3 a.m. on Aug. 15, Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons said.

The officer was stopped on the right shoulder of I-285 while speaking with a driver when a different driver allegedly struck his vehicle from behind, which then pushed into him, according to a tweet from the Dunwoody Police Department. The officer has no injuries.

Georgia State Patrol investigated the incident because it involved a Dunwoody vehicle, Parsons said.

The driver was taken to the hospital, Parsons said.