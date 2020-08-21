The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Aug. 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Aug. 28, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.

Abernathy Road lane closures

Aug. 21, 9 p.m., through Aug. 24, 5 a.m., eastbound between Barfield Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Aug. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Aug. 21 and 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Aug. 24 and 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Aug. 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Aug. 28, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

Aug. 26-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Aug. 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Aug. 28, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Aug. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Glenridge Connector and I-285, one right lane.

Aug. 21 and 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

Aug. 24 and 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Aug. 25-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

Aug. 21 and 24-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

Aug. 21 and 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Aug. 25-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Aug. 21 and 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, three right lanes.

Aug. 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Aug 21-23 and 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Aug. 21-23 and 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On Aug. 25-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Connector and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Aug. 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Aug. 26 and 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.