A free COVID-19 mobile testing site will operate three days a week Aug. 24 through Sept. 18 at the largely vacant North Springs Shopping Center at 7300 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

The pop-up testing site at the former Big Lots shopping center will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a press release said. CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is partnering with Fulton County and the Fulton County Board of Health to run this and other pop-up testing sites.

Nasal swab testing will be offered to anyone who wants to be tested, including symptomatic and asymptomatic people of all ages. No legal documentation is required, according to the release.

People can make an appointment by texting the night before or the day of the appointment by texting “COVID” to 678-802-9624. Anyone wanting to be tested who is unable to register in advance or does not have a smartphone can register on-site.

Testing site dates, locations and times are subject to change, so anyone getting tested should confirm the information that day by visiting coreresponse.org/covid19-atlanta.

CORE focuses on offering services to vulnerable, high-risk communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.