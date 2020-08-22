The Latin American Association is hosting an art contest for Georgia high school students.

The art must be a two-dimensional drawing or painting that depicts the artist’s interpretation of immigrants’ lives and experiences in the state, and the student should also submit a 500-word essay explaining the piece.

The LAA, located at 2750 Buford Highway in Brookhaven, will award three scholarships to the winning students — first place, $2,500; second place, $1,500; third place, $1,000. The LAA will display all submissions virtually and at the LAA later in the year.

Aixa Pascaul, the LAA managing director of advocacy, said the association usually displays the student submissions in a museum but won’t this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The purpose of the contest is to uplift the voices of Latino and immigrant youth and to empower them to convey their message of struggle and hope to a broad audience,” according to the contest website.

The art must be mounted on cardboard or tagboard and not exceed 22-by-28-inches in size. A photo of the artwork and the essay are due by Saturday, Sept. 26 to Pascual at apascual@thelaa.org. More information is here.