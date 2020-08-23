While the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the local economy and put a hold on traditional ribbon-cutting ceremonies, some new businesses are still opening their doors. The following businesses recently joined the community.

AKT Perimeter, fitness studio, 1110 Hammond Drive, Suite 5, Sandy Springs. Info: theakt.com.

Apothecary ATL, CBD products, 220 Sandy Springs Circle, Suite 129, Sandy Springs. Info: apothecaryatl.com.

Breadwinner Cafe & Bakery, The Shops of Dunwoody, 5482 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. Info: breadwinnercafe.com.

Lidl, grocery store, 2480 Briarcliff Road, Brookhaven. Info: lidl.com.