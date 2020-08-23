The Bogartz Food Artz restaurant at City Walk in Sandy Springs became another victim of the COVID-19 economy and has been listed for sale for $99,000.

“What I can tell you is that Bogartz was a full-service, upscale restaurant and was not positioned to shift to delivery and takeout like so many have to survive, so yes, COVID got them good,” said Steven Josovitz of The Schumacher Group, an agent for the sale.

He said many restaurants have been affected by COVID-19. Crucial to restaurants’ survival has been shifting toward takeout and delivery, coupled with great marketing. In that marketing, he said, it’s especially important for a restaurant to let people know they have a patio.

The 2,504-square-foot restaurant space includes a wood fire oven, patio, fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bar, Atlanta Real Estate Brokers said. The bar seats 22, restaurant floor seats another 80 people and 40 customers can dine on the patio when social distancing is not required.

Rent for the corner end unit is $6,800 monthly. The concept could be kept or converted, the brokerage said.

City Walk, located near the Roswell Road and Hammond Road intersection, is anchored by Kroger and includes J.Christopher’s, Jersey Mike’s, a UPS Store, Marco’s Pizza, a post office and Meehan’s Irish Pub.

Josovitz can be contacted for more details at 770-840-2121 or steven@shumacher.com.