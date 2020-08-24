In lieu of its annual festival Lemonade Days, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dunwoody Preservation Trust has created a new fundraising campaign.

The trust, a nonprofit that works to preserve the history and quality life in the city, is holding a raffle for donors to win a catered dinner for 10 people in the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, a historic 1870s farmhouse located at 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

For every $100 donated to the campaign, a raffle ticket will be entered with that donor’s name. People can donate here until midnight, Sept. 16, and the winner will be announced on Facebook Life at noon, Sept. 18. The winner will also have the opportunity to use the farmhouse for a private event for three hours in 2021 on a date of their choice.

Anyone who has already donated $100 or more to the campaign has already had their name entered, according to the trust’s fundraiser page.

The trust will adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions during the event for the winner, according to the fundraiser page.

“We’re so grateful for the donations we’ve received so far that midway through the campaign, we decided to offer our supporters something unique to DPT to thank them,” said M.J. Thomas, president of the board of directors.

Lemonade Days, an April festival at Brook Run Park, is usually the trust’s largest fundraiser and a signature city event. The festival typically brings out thousands of people and generates $75,000 for the trust, according to its website.