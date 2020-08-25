A Lidl grocery store is expected to open in Sandy Springs by the end of 2021 at City Center Crossing on Roswell Road, one of five stores coming to Georgia in a $500 million expansion plan.

In October 2019 the German discount grocer revived plans to open the store at 6337 Roswell Road. The company’s Aug. 25 new release confirms the plans will move forward by the end of 2021. The company had pulled out of plans for two locations in Sandy Springs in 2017.

This City Center Crossing store joins another Lidl location in Dunwoody at 2480 Mount Vernon Road that opens on Aug. 26, and another store in Brookhaven at 2480 Briarcliff Road NE in the Brighten Park Shopping Center that opened on July 8.

The company plans to construct in Covington a $100 million regional headquarters and distribution center over the next two years to support plans for regional expansion, according to a new release by the company.

The Georgia stores are expected to add approximately 200 jobs and almost double the number of Lidl stores in the state. A total of 50 new stores were planned to open along the East Coast. Employee wage and benefits packages include healthcare insurance for full and part-time employees.