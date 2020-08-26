A Buckhead security guard saw his own vehicle being stolen on a surveillance camera in a July crime, and police are now seeking the suspect.

The incident happened July 3 around 3:51 p.m. at the Buckhead Tower at 3399 Peachtree Road, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

After parking his Ford Explorer in a parking garage, the victim went to work in the security office, only to see his own vehicle being driven away, according to an APD incident report. He realized he left his keys in the vehicle, according to the report.

The suspect could not get past a security gate at the garage exit. The victim confronted the suspect, got into the vehicle and took the keys. The suspect threatened the victim with a knife and punched the victim several times in the face before fleeing on foot toward Lenox Road.

The victim had abrasions on his face and a bloody lip, but declined medical attention, according to the police report.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s or 30s, 5-feet-6-inches tall, and carrying a green bookbag he left at the scene. The suspect left a pill bottle with the name Christopher Hunter on it. APD also released some surveillance video of the incident.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect. Anyone with information about the incident can call 404-577-8477 or see stopcrimeatl.org.