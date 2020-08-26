The woman killed in a fatal hit-and-run Aug. 19 is still unidentified and the Sandy Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in naming her.

The woman was pedestrian who was killed around 2:42 a.m. on Ga. 400 northbound near Spalding Drive, according to SSPD.

She is described as a Black female in her 30s with short hair dyed blonde. Her height and weight are unknown. She was wearing dark clothing, either a black dress or black shirt.

Hugo Rodriguez-Perez, 34, faces charges of first-degree felony vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run in the woman’s death.

Anyone with information about the woman or the incident can contact SSPD at SGilmore@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-6915.