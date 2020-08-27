COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes have risen 52 cases, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses are at 1,153 as of the county’s Aug. 23 report, as compared to 1,101 as of the last report on Aug. 18.

As of Aug. 23, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 451 cases, which is up 16 cases since Aug. 18.

Brookhaven’t main 30319 ZIP code had about 702, which is up 36 cases since Aug. 18.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 227. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb Board of Health spokesperson Eric Nickens said the numbers must be verified before going online, which is why there is a lag between the posting and the report’s date.

DeKalb County in total has about 16,193 reported cases and 287 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Fulton County by about 8,100 cases, Gwinnett County by about 7,400 cases and Cobb County by about 200 cases.

The rate of COVID-19 case increases is rising across the state, according to the DPH, which may be because of the loosening shelter-in-place restrictions or increases in testing.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of Aug. 23:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 702 (up 36)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 337 (up 9)

30346: 114 (up 7)