The City Springs Theatre Company is returning from a pandemic shutdown with a season that will begin in September with a series of streamed concerts for at-home viewing, and an aim of returning to in-person musicals in March 2021.

If that schedule holds, it means the theater company’s return to live events at the Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs’ civic center would come almost exactly one year after the pandemic shut it down.

The four streaming concerts planned for the rest of this year will be available to CSTC subscribers at no extra cost, with single-ticket access to others available for $35 per show.

The schedule of streaming concerts, all filmed live in the Byers Theatre, includes:

Give Our Regards to Broadway, Sept. 24, 25 and 26. Featuring classic songs from such musicals as “Les Misérables,” “The Sound of Music,” “Gypsy,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and many others.

Broadway in Revue, Oct. 22, 23 and 24. With City Springs Theatre Orchestra and Singers, a revue of pop hits from such shows as “Jersey Boys,” “Beautiful,” “Ain’t Too Proud” and “Mamma Mia.”

Sentimental Journey, Nov. 19, 20 and 21. Big-band trumpeter Joe Gransden leads the City Springs Theatre Orchestra and Singers in works from the Great American Songbook, including works by Gershwin, Ellington, Berlin, Warren and Styne.

Mistletoe Magic, Dec. 17, 18 and 19. A revue of holiday classics in collaboration with the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival and the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival.

For 2021, CSTC aims to return with full productions of live musicals, including “Mamma Mia,” March 12-21; “Into the Woods,” May 7-16; and “West Side Story,” July 9-18.

For tickets and information call 404-477-4365 or visit CitySpringsTheatre.com.