The Dunwoody City Charter Commission will decide at its Aug. 31 meeting whether to recommend that the state remove the city’s maximum millage rate, a cap that has remained since the 2008 incorporation.

The commission is a group of appointed residents that reviews the charter and history and makes recommendations for changes to the Georgia General Assembly, according to the city code. The review must be completed by Nov. 9.

Right now, the millage rate can only be set above 3.04 if a majority of voters approve it, according to the city charter. The commission has proposed removing that requirement entirely, according to its Aug. 31 agenda packet.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed here on Zoom. Residents can submit a public comment to publiccomment@dunwoodyga.gov or join the Zoom call to say a comment.

If passed, that removal, along with the rest of the commission’s changes to the charter, would go to the Georgia General Assembly for approval. If approved by the state, the commission’s changes would officially become part of the charter.

The current mayor and City Council appointed some members of the commission, but have no role in the commission’s decisions and do not vote on its recommendations.

Danny Ross, a founding City Council member, said a change like that to the charter should go through the voters.

“This is anything but transparent,” Ross said. “If it’s taken to the citizens, I have no problem with them making changes to it. But it needs to be done by the citizens, not the state.”

The current millage rate for the city is 2.74, which has been the same since incorporation, according to city spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher.