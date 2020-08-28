Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has reissued pandemic-related administrative and executive orders for another 60 days through Oct. 31.

Administrative Order 2020-38 directs all parking enforcement officers to refrain from taking any action to enforce parking regulations that would result in the towing or immobilization of vehicles in restricted areas of the city’s right of way.

Administrative Order 2020-39 directs the Department of Watershed Management to refrain from taking any action that would result in the termination of water services to any DWM customer due to non-payment.

Administrative Order 2020-40 suspends penalties for unpaid occupational taxes.

Executive Order 2020-131 was reissued, instituting a 60-day moratorium on residential evictions through Oct. 31 for properties subsidized by governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Those entities include the Atlanta Housing Authority; Atlanta Beltline, Inc.; Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority; Invest Atlanta; Partners for Home; and the city Department of Grants and Community Development.