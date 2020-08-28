The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road closures
Aug. 28 and Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.
Abernathy Road lane closures
Aug. 28-31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Barfield Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
Aug. 28 and Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.
Aug. 28, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.
Sept. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
Aug. 28 and Sept. 1-2 and 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.
Sept. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes and two right lanes.
Glenridge Drive ramp closures
Aug. 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
I-285 ramp closures
Aug. 28 and Sept. 1-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.
Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.
I-285 lane closures
Sept. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes.
Mount Vernon Highway closures
Aug. 28 and 31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
Sept. 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
Sept. 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Roswell Road lane closures
Sept. 1-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Northwood Drive and I-285, one left lane.
Sept. 1-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Allen Road and I-285, one left lane.
Other traffic changes
On Sept. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Long Island Drive and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On Sept. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.