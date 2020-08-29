Dunwoody residents will vote Nov. 3 whether to extend Sunday alcohol sales.

On Aug. 24, City Council passed a resolution to approve a referendum so residents can vote on whether the city can permit the sale of beer, wine and liquor by the package and by the drink from 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.

The resolution comes after Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 3 signed House Bill 879, which allows municipalities to extend the hours during which people can purchase packaged alcohol on Sundays. The state previously allowed packaged alcohol sales, from grocery stores and package stores, from 12:30 p.m. until midnight.

The state law also allows retailers to deliver wine and beer to houses, a change that was pushed for because of the increase in grocery deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Liquor will not be allowed to be delivered, and the person receiving the delivery must be 21 or older.

In 2018, voters overwhelmingly passed the “Brunch Bill,” which allows for restaurants to serve alcohol by the drink starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays instead of 12:30 p.m. Gov. Nathan Deal passed the brunch bill in summer 2018, but it did not include packaged alcohol sales.