The city of Brookhaven will use eminent domain to acquire property on Peachtree Road for intersection changes at Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The City Council approved a resolution during its Aug. 11 meeting to allow City Attorney Chris Balch to file with a court for the city to take ownership of a portion of land at 4568 Peachtree Road to move forward with the intersection project.

The city plans to take ownership of about 16,117 square feet of the lot, city spokesperson Burke Brennan said. Phipps Alterations and European Fashion Cleaners, an alteration service and a dry cleaners, occupies the site and has a front-facing parking lot.

The city offered the owner of the property $74,800 for the land on July 21, which was considered “fair and just compensation” by an appraisal company, according to the resolution. The owner is the Living Trust of Bijan Lighvani and could not be reached for comment.

Brennan said the owner did not respond to the city’s offer.

The intersection project aims to improve right turns, according to the project’s page on the city website.

The city will add a right-turn lane going south on Peachtree Road, a concrete island and a waiting area at the bus stop on the road. The city also plans to reduce the skew of the Peachtree Road at the intersection.

A 10-foot-wide multi-use path is planned on the east side of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, and a 5-foot-wide sidewalk is planned for the west side. The project will also include other streetscape and landscape changes.

The $1.3 million project was slated to start in 2019, but Brennan said it was delayed because the city was not able to get the land needed for the project.

“One of the first things you have to do in a project like this is land acquisition,” Brennan said. “You can’t start anything without the dirt, either through outright ownership or easement.”

Brennan said the project will go out to bid to construction companies next week. The council has to then approve the bid before construction can start.

The intersection is adjacent to the Peachtree Golf Club and a major point of entrance for people coming into the city from Chamblee.