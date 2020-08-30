The Confluence Bridge has made its long-awaited connection across Buckhead’s Peachtree Creek.

The 175-foot-long pedestrian span was placed via crane on Aug. 21 over the creek at a spot along the west side of I-85, behind the Lakeshore Crossing apartments off Piedmont Road.

The roughly $2.5 million project by the South Fork Conservancy connects that group’s trail systems with Buckhead’s PATH400 mulituse trail along Adina Lane.

Ultimately, the bridge is intended to connect those trails with the Atlanta BeltLine and an extension of the Peachtree Creek Greenway, the first disconnected mile of which recently opened in Brookhaven.

“Our goal has been to uncover and restore the natural habitat of this beautiful urban waterway and provide ways for people to connect with our natural systems, often hidden from view by neglect and over-growth,” says Glenn Kurtz, chair of the South Fork Conservancy board, in a press release. “The Confluence Bridge will help provide new connections.”

Atlanta City Councilmember Jennifer Ide, whose district includes the area, praised the project in the press release.

“This is an impressive project, which will connect 25 acres of new greenspace to one of the most park-deprived areas of the city,” Ide said. “Having easy access to natural areas is critical now more than ever, and this bridge, made possible by South Fork Conservancy, will deliver nature trails and creek views to thousands of people.”

Work on the bridge began in May.

Photos by Phil Mosier.