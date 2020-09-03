Minnesota-based Deluxe Corp. plans to announce the location of its financial technical innovation center in Sandy Springs at a socially-distanced event at the Georgia State Capitol on Sept. 9

President and CEO Barry McCarthy will make the formal announcement along with state leaders, according to an invitation to the event.

Deluxe offers solutions to help customers manage and grow their businesses.

Sandy Springs offered economic incentives at their Aug. 4 meeting worth up to $255,000 including tax credits for Deluxe to locate the fintech innovation center in the city. The company was looking at a 172,000-square-foot space for its offices, where up to 709 people would be employed in three years.