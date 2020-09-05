The city of Sandy Springs announced today the launch of Create Sandy Springs as the city’s special events department. Formerly referred to as the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center team (PAC), Create Sandy Springs will focus on the department’s role as the presenter of arts and culture programming.

“We help curate ideas, spaces, and talent. We develop our cultural community through programming, services, and support,” Create Sandy Springs executive director Shaun Albrechtson said in a news release. “Right now is the perfect time to begin envisioning the future of the arts in our city, along with the celebrations that say we made it through our current climate.”

The mission of Create Sandy Springs is to enrich the community “through diverse, innovative, and artistic cultural programming by providing high quality gathering spaces and engaging in life-long learning opportunities,” the release said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, almost every event other than the farmers’ market – considered an essential service as food is sold and distributed – has been cancelled. The team has been working to reschedule events in 2021 and determine how to hold events with social distancing and still cover costs.

The team’s duties expanded with the recent addition of the Heritage Park venues – the entertainment lawn, the Blue Stone Building, and the Williams-Payne House. Other venues in the City Springs campus include the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center theatres, the Conference Center and the City Green. Creative Sandy Springs will oversee venue rentals and food and beverage services, in addition to programming.

Take note if you plan to email the team: the email address for staff members will change from @citysprings.com to @CreateSandySprings.org effective Sept. 8.