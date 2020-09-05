Many of metro Atlanta’s private schools have opted to begin the new year with in-person classes on campus, while others are offering a hybrid model or virtual learning option. All the schools have implemented social distancing and are requiring masks, along with a host of other safety measures. Here’s a roundup of local private schools and how they’ve chosen to start the new academic year. For the latest updates, see their websites.

Atlanta Country Day School

In-person. atlantacountrydayschool.org

Atlanta Girls’ School

Hybrid. atlantagirlsschool.org/new-day-new-way

Atlanta International School

In-person and/or remote, varying by grade levels. aischool.org/return-to-school

Atlanta Jewish Academy

In-person and/or remote, varying by grade levels. atljewishacademy.org

Brandon Hall School

In-person and optional hybrid. brandonhall.org/reopening-plan

The Davis Academy

In-person. davisacademy.org/davis-together

Dunwoody Christian School

In-person. dunwoodycs.org.

Epstein School

In-person or remote, varying by grade levels. epsteinatlanta.org/start-dates-for-school-year

The Galloway School

In-person or remote. gallowayschool.org/about/coronavirus-response

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School

In-person. hies.org/back-to-school

Holy Spirit Preparatory School

In-person and remote optional. holyspiritprep.org

The Lovett School

In-person. lovett.org

Mount Vernon School

In-person or hybrid with remote option. mv.mountvernonschool.org/covid19-2020-2021

Pace Academy

In-person. paceacademy.org/pace-health

St. Martin’s Episcopal School

In-person. stmartinschool.org/covid-19-info-hub

St. Pius X Catholic High School

In-person, hybrid and virtual. spx.org

The Weber School

In person and virtual. weberschool.org/plans

The Westminster Schools

Hybrid, varying by grade level. westminster.net/covid-19-updates

Woodward Academy

In-person or remote. woodward.edu

–Collin Kelley and John Ruch