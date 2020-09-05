Many of metro Atlanta’s private schools have opted to begin the new year with in-person classes on campus, while others are offering a hybrid model or virtual learning option. All the schools have implemented social distancing and are requiring masks, along with a host of other safety measures. Here’s a roundup of local private schools and how they’ve chosen to start the new academic year. For the latest updates, see their websites.
Atlanta Country Day School
In-person. atlantacountrydayschool.org
Atlanta Girls’ School
Hybrid. atlantagirlsschool.org/new-day-new-way
Atlanta International School
In-person and/or remote, varying by grade levels. aischool.org/return-to-school
Atlanta Jewish Academy
In-person and/or remote, varying by grade levels. atljewishacademy.org
Brandon Hall School
In-person and optional hybrid. brandonhall.org/reopening-plan
The Davis Academy
In-person. davisacademy.org/davis-together
Dunwoody Christian School
In-person. dunwoodycs.org.
Epstein School
In-person or remote, varying by grade levels. epsteinatlanta.org/start-dates-for-school-year
The Galloway School
In-person or remote. gallowayschool.org/about/coronavirus-response
Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School
In-person. hies.org/back-to-school
Holy Spirit Preparatory School
In-person and remote optional. holyspiritprep.org
The Lovett School
In-person. lovett.org
Mount Vernon School
In-person or hybrid with remote option. mv.mountvernonschool.org/covid19-2020-2021
Pace Academy
In-person. paceacademy.org/pace-health
St. Martin’s Episcopal School
In-person. stmartinschool.org/covid-19-info-hub
St. Pius X Catholic High School
In-person, hybrid and virtual. spx.org
The Weber School
In person and virtual. weberschool.org/plans
The Westminster Schools
Hybrid, varying by grade level. westminster.net/covid-19-updates
Woodward Academy
In-person or remote. woodward.edu
–Collin Kelley and John Ruch