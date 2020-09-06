Sandy Springs native Livi Birch attended the premiere of a movie in which she starred as “Tulsa” was shown at Atlantic Station on Aug. 21.

The 11-year-old has been attending school remotely, like many of her peers, but she’s grown used to it. Making movies has kept her far from home in recent months and required her to do her coursework remotely even before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many students to study from home.

“She goes to a private school which has both options,” said her mother, Joanna Birch, “but she is pretty adept at doing remote [work] since we were away at the start of the year in South Africa filming “Redeeming Love.”

In a little more than a year, Livi has played parts in several films: “Front Row Killer,” “The Farmer and the Belle” and “Redeeming Love,” which is to open next spring. Livi also has a part in an episode of “Lovecraft Country,” a mini-series by J.J. Abrams that now is showing on HBO.

“Tulsa” is based on a true story about an ex-U.S. Marine, portrayed by Scott Pryor, whose life is turned upside down when he is united with the sassy 9-year-old daughter he never knew existed, according to a new release. Livi plays the daughter. (View the trailer on YouTube.)

“If you’re looking for a rollercoaster of a movie that will make you appreciate what you have and know that having hope, faith and love are the most important things in life, then this is the movie for you,” Livi said in the release. “I was so excited to play the role of Tulsa. She is a strong, bossy but caring girl – a little bit like me!”

The young actress also writes her own songs on both ukulele and guitar. Two of her songs have been licensed: “Tulsa’s Song,” which she wrote for “Tulsa”, and “LA,” which was used in “Front Row Killer”.

Her mother said she recorded her song for Tulsa with Mamajan of Jan Smith Studios. “She is working with MJ on recording some of her other songs.”

More information about Birch can be found on her Instagram or Facebook pages.

Tulsa is currently showing at Merchants Walk Stadium Cinemas 14 on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta.