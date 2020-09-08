The city of Brookhaven has rescheduled three movies that were rained out last month.

Movies are free and will start at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, 18 and 19 and include COVID-19 safety precautions.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is the first showing at Lynwood Park field at 3360 Osborne Road. Families will be able to bring blankets and chairs and watch the movie from socially distanced spaces.

“The Addams Family” and “Space Jam” will play at the Briarwood Park pool at 2235 Briarwood Way on Sept. 18 and 19, respectively.

The city will open the pool to guests at 7 p.m. with no pool fee required. Capacity is limited to 40 people on a first-come, first-served basis. Social distancing will be enforced, and guests can bring their own snacks.