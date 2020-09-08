A man who was shot in the face at a Buckhead gas station Sept. 8 may have been a bystander to a dispute that turned violent, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to APD, the incident apparently began with a dispute between two unidentified males around 2:50 a.m. at the BP gas station at 2193 Peachtree Road. One of the males opened fire with a gun, wounding the victim in the cheek and hitting several vehicles with gunfire.

“At this time, it appears the victim was not part of the altercation,” according to APD spokesperson Sgt. Jarius Daugherty. The victim had been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived on the scene, according to APD. His condition was reported as “serious” at the time, according to Daugherty.

The shooting comes amid a wave of gunfire incidents this year that has neighborhood activists and authorities considering such tactics as a crackdown on nighttime gathering spots, a special court to handle gun cases and a gun buy-back program.