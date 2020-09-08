A railroad bridge replacement project has closed part of Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead to motor vehicle traffic until around Sept. 21.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is replacing its bridge that crosses the street near the Lindbergh Center MARTA Station, close to Pike Nurseries and the Pointe at Lindbergh Apartments.

The closure, which began Aug. 31, affects Lindbergh Drive between Peachtree Hills Avenue and Camellia Lane.

According to Shannon Eppers of Norfolk Southern, one sidewalk will remain open during the work, except for limited closures currently scheduled for Sept. 13 and 20.