Sandy Springs reopened its Revenue office for in-person offices on Sept. 8, with both it and permitting offices open by appointment only.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have caused temporary closures of the office as a precaution.

Schedule appointments by visiting spr.gs/chq, or by downloading the QLess app on your smartphone, the city announced in a newsletter. City Hall is at 1 Galambos Way at City Springs in Sandy Springs.

In-person court hearings continue for municipal court. Individuals can request a virtual court hearing by emailing the court at municipalcourts@sandyspringsga.gov or call at 770-206-2075. Municipal court is located at 7840 Roswell Road, Suite 501 in Sandy Springs.

City Council and other meetings are still being conducted virtually, though the city is considering short public meetings to clear a backlog of public hearings.

Individuals entering City Hall or Municipal Court will have their temperature checked and be asked COVID-19 health questions. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout city buildings.