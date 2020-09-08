Polling places for several voting precincts in Buckhead and Sandy Springs will change for the Nov. 3 general election.

Fulton County said the changes are part of a plan to increase the number of polling places and reduce the number of voters assigned to each polling place. The county has seen long lines at polls in elections during the pandemic.

Affected voters will be notified by mail, and notices will be posted at the original polling places on Election Day, according to the county.

The list of local precincts that are affected is below. For more about the election and polling places changes elsewhere in Fulton County, see the county website here.

Buckhead precincts

07E and 07N

Old: Peachtree Hills Recreation Center

New: Garden Hills Elementary School, 285 Sheridan Drive

08N 1/2

Old: Morris Brandon Elementary School

New: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road

Sandy Springs precincts

SS02 A/B

Old: North Annex

New: Spalding Drive Elementary School, 130 West Spalding Drive

SS04

Old: Woodland Elementary School

New: St. Jude Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive

SS07 A/B/C

Old: Hammond Park Gym

New: Heritage Hall, 6110 Blue Stone Road.

SS19A

Old: North Annex

New: Ison Springs Elementary School, 8261 Ison Road

SS22

Old: Sandy Springs Middle School

New: Sherwood Events facility, 8610 Roswell Road

SS26

Old: Woodland Elementary School

New: North Springs High School, 7447 Roswell Road