Polling places for several voting precincts in Buckhead and Sandy Springs will change for the Nov. 3 general election.
Fulton County said the changes are part of a plan to increase the number of polling places and reduce the number of voters assigned to each polling place. The county has seen long lines at polls in elections during the pandemic.
Affected voters will be notified by mail, and notices will be posted at the original polling places on Election Day, according to the county.
The list of local precincts that are affected is below. For more about the election and polling places changes elsewhere in Fulton County, see the county website here.
Buckhead precincts
07E and 07N
Old: Peachtree Hills Recreation Center
New: Garden Hills Elementary School, 285 Sheridan Drive
08N 1/2
Old: Morris Brandon Elementary School
New: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road
Sandy Springs precincts
SS02 A/B
Old: North Annex
New: Spalding Drive Elementary School, 130 West Spalding Drive
SS04
Old: Woodland Elementary School
New: St. Jude Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive
SS07 A/B/C
Old: Hammond Park Gym
New: Heritage Hall, 6110 Blue Stone Road.
SS19A
Old: North Annex
New: Ison Springs Elementary School, 8261 Ison Road
SS22
Old: Sandy Springs Middle School
New: Sherwood Events facility, 8610 Roswell Road
SS26
Old: Woodland Elementary School
New: North Springs High School, 7447 Roswell Road