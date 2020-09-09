COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes have risen 49 cases, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses are at 1,275 as of the county’s Sept. 6 report, as compared to 1,226 as of the previous report on Sept. 1.

As of Sept. 6, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 522 cases, which is up 44 cases since Sept. 1.

Brookhaven’t main 30319 ZIP code had about 753, which is up 10 cases since Sept. 1.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 234. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb Board of Health spokesperson Eric Nickens said the numbers must be verified before going online, which is why there is a lag between the posting and the report’s date.

DeKalb County in total has 17,111 reported cases and 315 deaths, according to the Sept. 6 report.

DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Fulton County by about 8,500 cases, Gwinnett County by about 8,000 cases and Cobb County by about 700 cases.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of Sept. 6:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 753 (up by 10)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 399 (up by 34)

30346: 123 (up by 5)