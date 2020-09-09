The city of Brookhaven is starting its public input process to create a zoning and land-use plan to guide future development in the newly annexed LaVista Park and Executive Park areas, nicknamed “Gateway South.”

The LaVista Park neighborhood is located south of I-85 near Executive Park, where Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University are developing medical campuses. The city in December 2019 annexed the 330 acres, which includes 601 single-family residences, two apartment complexes and eight commercial parcels.

The city is hosting two virtual meetings at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 15 and 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 17 to kick-off its long-term land-use planning for those areas, which will become a comprehensive plan that guides future zoning decisions. Residents can join those meetings here.

The city will collect public input about the community’s vision for the area for the next couple months then bring those recommendations to the city Planning Commission in the form of a new comprehensive plan and a new character area. The City Council will then vote on the plans, which are slated to be finalized and approved by January 2021.

Those plans will guide how the council approves future zoning districts and developments in that specific area of the city.

Residents can submit public input about how they think the city should set standards for new developments in the newly annexed area here until Sept. 24.