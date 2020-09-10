The Fulton County Board of Education wants the ability to hold virtual meetings at any time, not just during emergencies like the pandemic. The board plans to ask the Georgia School Board Association (GSBA) to add it to the organization’s legislative agenda.

The school board agreed during its Sept. 8 work session to submit the proposal, which would amend the Georgia Open Meetings Act.

The Fulton County School System’s legal team said that statewide agencies can have virtual meetings at any time. Other governmental bodies can have virtual meetings in emergency conditions, or if a quorum is present in person. Limits exist based on medical condition and location of the board member joining the meeting virtually. The school board wants to eliminate those restrictions.

The school board would be required to give proper notice of any meeting and access to the public.

“Virtual meetings, particularly in light of the pandemic, have become a societal norm,” the proposal stated. “Now more than ever, it is important that school districts have the flexibility to meet, welcome the public, and make decisions with current technology that allows convenient and safe access for the public.”

The GSBA Governmental Operations Committee will consider the proposal at its October meeting. Its members may send the proposal to the entire GSBA Delegate Assembly to decide if the organization will lobby the Georgia General Assembly for the change.