The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 50 new COVID-19 diagnoses between Sept. 9 and Sept. 11 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The number of cases increased in all of the main local ZIP codes. The 14-day trend varied, with the rate going slightly down in Atlanta, up in Sandy Springs, and varying among local ZIP codes.

As of Sept. 11, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 10,988 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 10,947 on Sept. 9. Sandy Springs had 2,246 diagnoses, up from 2,237.

Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 42.3% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained third with 8.7% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was down by 14.9% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was up by 29.7%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 798 cases and their home city was unknown in 2,854 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of Sept. 11 was 25,963, up from 25,862 on Sept. 9. Of those, 551 are reported as having died. About 6.4% of patients were hospitalized and about 1.3% died.

The number of total diagnosed cases and the 14-day trend in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the Sept. 9 and Sept. 11 reports were as follows.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 712 (up from 710); up 11.1%

30326: Total: 206 (up from 202; reported as 206 in Sept. 9 report but apparently revised); down 40%

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 735 (up from 734); up 35.7%

30350: Total: 534 (up from 529); up 28.6%

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 488 (up from 486); down 8.6%

30342: Total: 1,106 (up from 1,101); up 5.6%