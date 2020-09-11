The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

Sept. 11-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound, one right lane.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Sept. 15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Sept. 11-12 and 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Sept. 11-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Sept. 14-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Sept. 11-12 and 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Sept. 14-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Sept. 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.

Sept. 15-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

Sept. 14-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

Sept. 11-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Sept. 16-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Sept. 17-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Sept. 11-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes.

Sept. 11-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Sept. 14 and 15, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

Mount Vernon Highway closures

Sept. 12 and 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Sept. 14-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound under I-285 and southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Roswell Road lane closures

Sept. 14-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound between Allen Road and Northwood Drive, two left lanes.

Other traffic changes

On Sept. 11-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Sept. 11-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Long Island Drive and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Sept. 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Sept. 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Connector and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Sept. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).