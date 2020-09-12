Buckhead’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve is hosting a virtual exhibit by Alison Hamil, its artist in residence, from Sept. 12 through Dec. 7.

“Between,” an exhibit of watercolor-style images created with digital media, also will be open to in-person viewing by appointment only at Blue Heron at 4055 Roswell Road. An in-person closing reception might be held if the pandemic situation allows at that time, according to a press release.

Hamil said in the press release that the pandemic affected her exhibit in other ways. She originally intended to create works based on fungi, related to Blue Heron’s natural landscape. Instead, she shifted to works that might work better for virtual viewing. “Between” features images based on chakras, a spiritual concept from Hinduism and other philosophies.

In April, the city of Brookhaven commissioned Hamil to paint a public mural expressing unity in the pandemic. It included a stained-glass-style design and the phrase, “Together Brookhaven.”

To view “Between,” see the Blue Heron website at bhnp.org/indoor-gallery.