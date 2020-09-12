The Dunwoody City Council is set to consider the demolition of the former Austin Elementary School during its Sept. 14 meeting.

The demolition would cost $279,000, according to a bid from Complete Demolition Services, which city staff recommends that the council approve.

DeKalb County School District considered keeping the old elementary school, located at 5435 Roberts Drive, to help with possible elementary school overcrowding, but dropped the issue in May 2019. The new Austin Elementary is located a half-mile away at 5321 Roberts Drive and opened in January.

The main school building, gym and former trailer pad would all be demolished under that contract, according to a city memo.

The city considered keeping the gym building to repurpose it, but city staff found the renovations too costly. To renovate and operate the gym for a year would cost $197,500, according to city calculations, whereas demolishing it would cost $18,000.

The elementary school site has two playgrounds which would be renovated for public use, according to the city memo.

Funding for the demolition would come from leftover funds from other projects, most of which will come from the Georgetown-Perimeter Connector Trail project, which is a 12-foot-wide multiuse path and pedestrian bridge that aims to connect the east and west sides of the city. That project had extra funding because of a $200,000 donation from Perimeter Community Improvement Districts.